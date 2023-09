Actor Nagarjuna’s sister, Sushanth’s mother Naga Suseela landed into trouble. Chintalapudi Srinivasa Rao who produced several films with Naga Suseela filed a case in Moinabad Police Station regarding a land issue and a FIR has been registered on Naga Suseela, Sushanth and ten others. The case is related to the lands that are donated to a trust by Chintalapudi Srinivasa Rao. More details about the issue are awaited.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.