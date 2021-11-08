Chandrababu’s direct calls energise TDP workers

There is a very positive feedback about TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu these days from the party workers. There are also reports that he has changed his working style. Of late, Chandrababu Naidu is directly talking to the party workers at the grassroots level. He is calling up ordinary party workers at the ground level and is interacting with the.

There are instances that he is having a detailed chat with three to four party workers. Each conversation is of 25 to 30 minutes duration. What is interesting is that these are not the normal chats enquiring about the well-being of the family members or about the local political situation. He is said to be solving the problems the party workers are facing at the ground level.

Recently, a local woman activist from Kachavaram in East Godavari district had faced problems filing her nomination papers. She was threatened by the YSRCP workers. Not only did Chandrababu instil confidence in her, but also mobilised the local workers to help her file nomination papers. Similarly, TDP activist Ramesh, who was injured in an attack by political rivals, was pleasantly shocked when he got a call from Chandrababu Naidu himself. Chandrababu consoled him and assured him that the party would stand by him.

Though some sections in the party say that had Chandrababu done this while he was in power, things would not have to come to such a pass. But, a large section is happy that Chandrababu is responsive and aggressive. When the leader takes good care of the workers, the latter would be ready for any sacrifice in the cause of the party, the grassroots level workers feel.