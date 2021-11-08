Despite brouhaha, no takers for BJP, Congress tickets in Kuppam

Despite continuous reversals and complete rejection by the voters in Andhra Pradesh, the two national parties – the BJP and the Congress- brag about beating the regional parties and regaining the lost glory. But, both the national parties that talk big, could not even put up candidates for all the wards in Kuppam Municipal Council in Chittoor district.

Kuppam election has assumed great political significance as the ruling YSRCP is trying to dislodge a formidable TDP, which has never lost an election Kuppam till 2021. In fact, it returned Chandrababu for a consecutive seven times with a thumping majority. While the TDP and the YSRCP are engaged in a bitter battle, the BJP and the Congress appear to be putting up no fight whatsoever.

Interestingly, there is no comment from either BJP or the Congress Party. BJP state chief Somu Veerraju has not spoken a word about Kuppam. The Congress too is quite silent about the all-important election. There are 25 wards in Kuppam. The BJP has put up candidates in just five wards. The Congress is a shade better. It has put up candidates from 14 wards. One wonders why the BJP, which was overenthusiastic about contesting from Badvel assembly constituency, is so silent about Kuppam.

So far, the BJP has not even formed committees and appointed coordinators to spearhead the campaign in Kuppam. Ditto with the Congress Party. On the other hand, the TDP and the YSRCP have taken it as a prestige batte and are pulling all stops. Curiously both the national parties are putting up only a token fight.