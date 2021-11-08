How Eatala’s money power is a “threat” to many BJP leaders?

Eatala Rajender’s style of electoral campaign and his money power have raised the bar for the BJP workers. By any standards, Huzurabad byelection perhaps is the costliest election ever in the Telugu states. The ruling TRS has reportedly spent huge amounts and what is important is that Eatala Rajender too matched the TRS in spending.

Now this is the talk of the town in the BjP circles. Most of the BjP leaders are said to be surprised at the kind of money that was flushed down the campaign drain in Huzurabad. The party leaders and workers feel that by his spending Eatala has brought in a new culture into the party and that it would not be possible for other party leaders to match Eatala in the spending.

As is the BJP’s wont, thousands of party leaders and workers have camped for weeks on end and campaigned for Eatala Rajender. But, they were surprised to find the kind of amenities and facilities provided to them by Eatala. Swanky farmhouses were provided to them and vehicles were reportedly arranged for them. This was something new for the BJP workers. Normally, the workers and leaders are content with whatever facility is provided to them, but in Huzurabad, Eatala reportedly arranged top class facilities for the party leaders and workers.

Now many BJP leaders reportedly are worried. What if they have to contest and people from various parts of the state join the campaign? Will they be able to provide such facilities as were provided by Eatala? Hasn’t Eatala raised the bar so much that it has become difficult for other leaders to sustain the campaign if election were held in their respective constituencies?