Buzz: Shankar and Kamal Haasan to resume the shoot of Indian 2

Kamal Haasan and Shankar are teaming up for Indian 2, a big-budget film. The shoot has been put on hold due to various reasons and the makers approached the court to get the issue resolved. Shankar and Lyca exchanged words and Shankar moved on to his next film featuring Ram Charan in the lead role. As per the update coming, the issue seems to have been resolved. Shankar and Lyca Productions have to come to an agreement and the shoot is expected to resume in December.

Over 30 percent of the film’s shoot is pending and Kamal will join the sets of the film very soon. Shankar is in plans to complete Indian 2 in quick schedules and the film will release for Diwali 2022. Kajal Aggarwal is the leading lady and Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh will be playing other important roles. More details about the film are expected to be announced officially by the makers.