KTR’s sensational comments on Sonu Sood!

TRS working president and IT minister K.T.Rama Rao on Monday (today) made sensational comments in support of actor Sonu Sood.

Sonu Sood attracted national and international headlines by helping people in need throughout the Covid pandemic since March 2020.

Addressing a meeting in Hyderabad, KTR said that the BJP government at the Centre targetted Sonu Sood as he earned good name across the country with his good deeds during Covid pandemic.

KTR said BJP feared that Sonu Sood will enter politics and defeat BJP with his good name.

For that reason, the BJP government undertook IT and ED raids on Sonu Sood to defame him, KTR alleged.

KTR extended TRS’s total support to Sonu Sood saying that Sonu Sood should not fear IT and ET raids and TRS will stand by him at all times.

KTR said the BJP government carried false propaganda against Sonu Sood to damage the good name earned by him during Covid pandemic by donating crores of rupees to help poor and needy.

Yesterday (Sunday), Telangana CM KCR targeted BJP government at the Centre on farm laws and rising petrol, diesel prices.

Now, his KTR also targeted BJP by supporting Sonu Sood.

Political circles say this indicates TRS frustration and anger towards BJP after BJP defeated TRS in recent Huzurabad bypoll even after TRS government spent thousands of crores of rupees in Huzurabad to defeat BJP’s Etela Rajender.