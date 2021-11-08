Teenmaar Mallanna secures bail from High Court!

After languishing in jail for over two months, Teenmaar Mallanna, a vocal critic of TRS party, Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao, KTR, Kavitha, Harish and Santosh, succeeded in getting bail from Telangana High Court on Monday (today).

The High Court granted bail to Teenmaar Mallanna in a series of cases booked by Telangana police against him across the state.

Teenmaar Mallanna was booked for making defamatory remarks, objectionable comments against KCR and his family members.

He was also booked in cases pertaining to extortion of money by threatening to telecast videos and news on his YouTube channel against few individuals and organisations and blackmailing them under the guise of journalism.

Teenmaar Mallanna was arrested on August 28 this year. Over 35 cases were booked against him in various districts across Telangana.

Although he secured bail in several cases in local courts, the police arrested him in another case as soon as he was granted bail in one case.

Finally, Mallanna approached High Court seeking bail in all the cases booked against him.

The High Court issued orders granting him bail on Monday.