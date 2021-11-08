Ravi Teja and his team shoot at exotic locales

Telugu star Ravi Teja has been a busy bee, with a handful of movies in his pipeline. One of his upcoming movies is now being shot in some exotic regions of Andhra Pradesh.

Titled ‘Ramarao On Duty’, Ravi Teja’s upcoming crime thriller is being directed by debutant director Sarath Mandava. Bankrolled under Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks, this movie is nearing its completion.

The makers of ‘Ramarao On Duty’ are currently shooting for the movie in some exotic locales of Maredumilli forest, East Godavari District in Andhra Pradesh. A few scenes including high-octane action sequences would be shot at these spots before the schedule gets wrapped up. But weather reports suggest heavy rainfall in the region, and hence the makers might be at risk.

If the makers manage to wind up the shooting in Maredumilli forest, they are to fly overseas for the song shootings, which would be the last shooting schedule for the movie ‘Ramarao On Duty’.

Actress Divyansha Koushik and Rajisha Vijayan are the female leads opposite Ravi Teja. Also, senior Telugu actor Venu Thottempudi will be seen in a vital role. Actors Nasser, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, ‘Sarpatta’ John Vijay, Chaitanya Krishna, Tanikella Bharani, Rahul Rama Krishna, Eerojullo Sree, Madhu Sudan Rao, Surekha Vani, and other actors are to be seen in significant roles.