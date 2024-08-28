Chandrababu’s new dream for AP Economy

The Andhra Pradesh government aims to transform the state into a $2 trillion economy by 2047, targeting a 15% annual growth rate in the state’s gross domestic product. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu shared this goal during a meeting with representatives from the NITI Aayog, a central policy think tank. The state plans to unveil a “Viksit Andhra Pradesh-2047” vision document, which will be part of the Union government’s “Viksit Bharat-2047” initiative.

The state’s chief secretary has already informed that the Andhra Pradesh government intends to launch the vision document on October 2, coinciding with Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary.

The state government is adopting a top-down approach to achieve its objectives. While there will be a broad strategy at the state level, there will be vision documents created at the district and block levels. These district-level vision documents will serve as a basis for the development of the districts.

The chief minister stated that his government’s alliance will transform Andhra Pradesh into a hub for high-value agriculture processing, industries, logistics, and renewable energy. An action plan is being prepared to enhance the skills of the youth and make them job-ready.

The chief minister also disclosed plans to make Andhra Pradesh an international tourist destination. Different districts will be developed into growth centers, and efforts are underway to create modern medical facilities for the people.

The government aims to transform Andhra Pradesh into a role model for other states in digital governance and economic development.

-Sanyogita