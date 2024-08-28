CM Revanth Reddy performs Bhoomi Puja for Telangana Thalli statue:

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy performed Bhoomi Puja for Telangana Thalli statue at Secretariat in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Telangana Thalli statue will be unveiled on December 9, the first anniversary of Revanth Reddy-led Congress Government.

“Secretariat is like heart for any state. The administration and governance to better people’s lives start from here. To keep Telangana people’s aspirations in mind and work honestly, Telangana Thalli statue is being installed at Secretariat,” said CM Revanth Reddy speaking after performing Bhoomi Puja for Telangana statue.

“As promised in 2004 in Karimnagar, Sonia Gandhi delivered separate Telangana state in 2014, respecting people’s movement. But unfortunately KCR and his family had completely neglected Telangana in the past 10 years. They didn’t even built one Telangana Thalli statue in their ten year rule, showing how scant respect they have towards Telangana identity and aspirations,” further said Revanth Reddy.

“Instead of building Telangana Thalli statue, past Government had built a palace like Pragati Bhavan for their luxuries. They did not even allow general public and opposition leaders to enter Secretariat and Pragati Bhavan. Neither CM nor Ministers were available in Secretariat, ” added Revanth Reddy.

“But after Congress came into power we changed these autocratic practices. Pragati Bhavan has become Praja Bhavan. Now anyone can come to Secretariat and speak directly to Ministers or officials regarding their problems. Telangana Thalli statue will be a symbol for the people’s rule in the state,” said Revanth Reddy signing off.

Dnr