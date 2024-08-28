x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot
Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot
Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week
Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Nails Health Tips
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
View all stories
Home > Politics

CM Revanth Reddy performs Bhoomi Puja for Telangana Thalli statue:

Published on August 28, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Telangana High Court clears hurdles for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Is Prof Nageshwar defending CM Revanth Reddy?
image
Nargis Fakhri’s Sister Arrested in a Murder Case
image
Rishab Shetty announces one more Biggie
image
Godari Gattu From SV: Instant Chartbuster

CM Revanth Reddy performs Bhoomi Puja for Telangana Thalli statue:

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy performed Bhoomi Puja for Telangana Thalli statue at Secretariat in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Telangana Thalli statue will be unveiled on December 9, the first anniversary of Revanth Reddy-led Congress Government.

“Secretariat is like heart for any state. The administration and governance to better people’s lives start from here. To keep Telangana people’s aspirations in mind and work honestly, Telangana Thalli statue is being installed at Secretariat,” said CM Revanth Reddy speaking after performing Bhoomi Puja for Telangana statue.

“As promised in 2004 in Karimnagar, Sonia Gandhi delivered separate Telangana state in 2014, respecting people’s movement. But unfortunately KCR and his family had completely neglected Telangana in the past 10 years. They didn’t even built one Telangana Thalli statue in their ten year rule, showing how scant respect they have towards Telangana identity and aspirations,” further said Revanth Reddy.

“Instead of building Telangana Thalli statue, past Government had built a palace like Pragati Bhavan for their luxuries. They did not even allow general public and opposition leaders to enter Secretariat and Pragati Bhavan. Neither CM nor Ministers were available in Secretariat, ” added Revanth Reddy.

“But after Congress came into power we changed these autocratic practices. Pragati Bhavan has become Praja Bhavan. Now anyone can come to Secretariat and speak directly to Ministers or officials regarding their problems. Telangana Thalli statue will be a symbol for the people’s rule in the state,” said Revanth Reddy signing off.

Dnr

Next Record number of Sexual Harassment cases in Malayalam Cinema Previous Chandrababu’s new dream for AP Economy
else

TRENDING

image
Telangana High Court clears hurdles for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Nargis Fakhri’s Sister Arrested in a Murder Case
image
Rishab Shetty announces one more Biggie

Latest

image
Telangana High Court clears hurdles for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Is Prof Nageshwar defending CM Revanth Reddy?
image
Nargis Fakhri’s Sister Arrested in a Murder Case
image
Rishab Shetty announces one more Biggie
image
Godari Gattu From SV: Instant Chartbuster

Most Read

image
Is Prof Nageshwar defending CM Revanth Reddy?
image
YS Sharmila calls rice smuggling a national-level scam
image
Supreme Court Slams Door on Sajjala’s Great Escape Attempt

Related Articles

Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024 Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip Sakshi Malik Haunting Look Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh Nails Health Tips Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations