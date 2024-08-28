NTR playing a Dual Role?

Young Tiger NTR’s upcoming film Devara is releasing in September and it is high on expectations. With the film’s release one month away, the makers released a poster of NTR showcasing his two looks from the film. Tarak looks fearless with intense eyes in both the looks in the film. Soon, speculations started that NTR will be seen in a dual role in Devara. But the real news is that NTR will be seen in two looks and he doesn’t have a dual role in Devara. He will sport two looks as the film happens in different times.

Devara is a periodic action drama directed by Koratala Siva. NTR is done with the shoot and the post-production work of the film is happening at a fast pace. Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady and Saif Ali Khan essays the role of the lead antagonist. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts are the producers of this big-budget attempt and Anirudh is the music director. NTR will kick-start the promotions of Devara in the first week of September. The film will head for a pan-Indian release on September 27th across the globe.