x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot
Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot
Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week
Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Nails Health Tips
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
View all stories
Home > Movie News

NTR playing a Dual Role?

Published on August 28, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Telangana High Court clears hurdles for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Is Prof Nageshwar defending CM Revanth Reddy?
image
Nargis Fakhri’s Sister Arrested in a Murder Case
image
Rishab Shetty announces one more Biggie
image
Godari Gattu From SV: Instant Chartbuster

NTR playing a Dual Role?

Young Tiger NTR’s upcoming film Devara is releasing in September and it is high on expectations. With the film’s release one month away, the makers released a poster of NTR showcasing his two looks from the film. Tarak looks fearless with intense eyes in both the looks in the film. Soon, speculations started that NTR will be seen in a dual role in Devara. But the real news is that NTR will be seen in two looks and he doesn’t have a dual role in Devara. He will sport two looks as the film happens in different times.

Also Read : Fancy offers for NTR’s Devara

Devara is a periodic action drama directed by Koratala Siva. NTR is done with the shoot and the post-production work of the film is happening at a fast pace. Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady and Saif Ali Khan essays the role of the lead antagonist. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts are the producers of this big-budget attempt and Anirudh is the music director. NTR will kick-start the promotions of Devara in the first week of September. The film will head for a pan-Indian release on September 27th across the globe.

Next Chandrababu’s new dream for AP Economy Previous Sree Leela’s Crazy Tamil Film?
else

TRENDING

image
Telangana High Court clears hurdles for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Nargis Fakhri’s Sister Arrested in a Murder Case
image
Rishab Shetty announces one more Biggie

Latest

image
Telangana High Court clears hurdles for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Is Prof Nageshwar defending CM Revanth Reddy?
image
Nargis Fakhri’s Sister Arrested in a Murder Case
image
Rishab Shetty announces one more Biggie
image
Godari Gattu From SV: Instant Chartbuster

Most Read

image
Is Prof Nageshwar defending CM Revanth Reddy?
image
YS Sharmila calls rice smuggling a national-level scam
image
Supreme Court Slams Door on Sajjala’s Great Escape Attempt

Related Articles

Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024 Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip Sakshi Malik Haunting Look Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh Nails Health Tips Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations