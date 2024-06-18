Fancy offers for NTR’s Devara

Young Tiger NTR is shooting for Devara and the filming is happening in Thailand’s Krabi Islands. A beautiful romantic number is shot on NTR and Janhvi Kapoor across the beautiful beaches. Koratala Siva is the director and Devara is all set for September 27th release. That would be the best date as the film will take the advantage of the entire Dasara holiday season. The Dasara festival falls on October 11th. S Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments acquired the theatrical rights of Telugu states for a fancy price. He will release the film through his regular distributors.

Vamsi has been receiving fancy offers from all the territories and he would end up completing his commitment by the time of the film’s release without investing from his pocket. Devara is carrying a terrific craze and is the biggest film of the Dasara season. Though films like NBK 109, Thandel and others are planned for Dasara release, all these are pushed. Devara will also have a huge advantage. Devara is jointly produced by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts. Rockstar Anirudh is the music director of Devara.