AP Assembly session from June 21

The state government had decided to conduct an Assembly session from June 21. Initially the government planned to have the session from June 24. However, the government had revised the schedule and now fixed June 21 for the session.

The session would elect Assembly speaker and deputy speaker this time. The election would be held after the members take the oath. The Protem speaker would administer the oath to the members on the first day of the session. The state government is yet to name the protem speaker.

Sources in the TDP say that chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu had decided to name Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary as the prote speaker. Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer would administer the oath to protem speaker at Raj Bhavan. Later, the protem speaker would administer the oath to the members.

Sources also said that Chandrababu Naidu had zeroed in on the name of Chintakayala Ayyannapathurdu as the speaker for this Assembly. Ayyannapathrudu is the senior legislator in the house and said to be the strong critic of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSR Congress party. Chandrababu Naidu wants Ayyannapathrudu to checkmate Jagan Mohan Reddy in the assembly.

Chandrababu Naidu is yet to finalise the candidature for the deputy speaker post. Sources say that he would give the deputy speaker post either to the Jana Sena or the BJP, the two allies to the TDP. Jana Sena was given three cabinet posts, while the BJP was given just one post.

Meanwhile, former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had changed his plans due to the Assembly session. Initially, he planned to visit Idupulapaya on June 21 and have the party meeting on June 22. Now that the Assembly session dates are out, Jagan Mohan Reddy shifted the party meeting to June 20 and would be available for the assembly session on June 21.