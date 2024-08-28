Sree Leela’s Crazy Tamil Film?

Telugu beauty Sree Leela is busy with several Tollywood movies. The actress is soon making her Bollywood debut and the latest speculation says that Sree Leela is in consideration for a crazy Tamil film. The actress is expected to be seen as the leading lady in Sivakarthikeyan’s 25th film that will start rolling soon. Top director Sudha Kongara will direct this prestigious project and talented director Lokesh Kanagaraj will be seen playing a crucial role in this untitled film. Purananooru is the title considered for this film. GV Prakash Kumar will score the music for Purananooru.

Suriya’s 2D Entertainment will bankroll this crazy project and more details are expected to be announced soon. Sree Leela is the leading lady in Nithiin’s Robinhood and Ravi Teja’s 75th film that is under shoot. She is also the heroine in Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh that will resume shoot soon. Several other Telugu films of the actress are currently under discussion stages.