x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot
Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot
Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week
Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Nails Health Tips
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Sree Leela’s Crazy Tamil Film?

Published on August 28, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Telangana High Court clears hurdles for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Is Prof Nageshwar defending CM Revanth Reddy?
image
Nargis Fakhri’s Sister Arrested in a Murder Case
image
Rishab Shetty announces one more Biggie
image
Godari Gattu From SV: Instant Chartbuster

Sree Leela’s Crazy Tamil Film?

Telugu beauty Sree Leela is busy with several Tollywood movies. The actress is soon making her Bollywood debut and the latest speculation says that Sree Leela is in consideration for a crazy Tamil film. The actress is expected to be seen as the leading lady in Sivakarthikeyan’s 25th film that will start rolling soon. Top director Sudha Kongara will direct this prestigious project and talented director Lokesh Kanagaraj will be seen playing a crucial role in this untitled film. Purananooru is the title considered for this film. GV Prakash Kumar will score the music for Purananooru.

Suriya’s 2D Entertainment will bankroll this crazy project and more details are expected to be announced soon. Sree Leela is the leading lady in Nithiin’s Robinhood and Ravi Teja’s 75th film that is under shoot. She is also the heroine in Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh that will resume shoot soon. Several other Telugu films of the actress are currently under discussion stages.

Next NTR playing a Dual Role? Previous Did Kalyanram sign one more film?
else

TRENDING

image
Telangana High Court clears hurdles for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Nargis Fakhri’s Sister Arrested in a Murder Case
image
Rishab Shetty announces one more Biggie

Latest

image
Telangana High Court clears hurdles for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Is Prof Nageshwar defending CM Revanth Reddy?
image
Nargis Fakhri’s Sister Arrested in a Murder Case
image
Rishab Shetty announces one more Biggie
image
Godari Gattu From SV: Instant Chartbuster

Most Read

image
Is Prof Nageshwar defending CM Revanth Reddy?
image
YS Sharmila calls rice smuggling a national-level scam
image
Supreme Court Slams Door on Sajjala’s Great Escape Attempt

Related Articles

Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024 Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip Sakshi Malik Haunting Look Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh Nails Health Tips Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations