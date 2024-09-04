Chargesheet filed against actor Darshan

The Bengaluru cops have filed a chargesheet against Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa in connection with murder of his fan Renukaswamy today. Darshan was arrested in the murder case and he is in judicial custody till September 9. A total number of 17 people have been arrested in the case. Renukaswamy, an auto driver, was found dead near a flyover in Bengaluru on June 9th. According to the investigation done by the cops, Renukaswamy was kidnapped and murdered by a gang based on Darshan’s instructions, after he allegedly sent offensive messages to Darshan’s friend, actor Pavithra Gowda on social media.

200 pieces of evidence are collected in the case along with the forensic reports of the blood stains that are traced on the clothes of Darshan. The photographs from the crime scene too are attached in the chargesheet. The CCTV footage too was acquired and submitted. Bloodstains are also found on the footwear of Pavithra Gowda. The postmortem report of Renukaswamy also revealed that he was badly beaten and he was tortured with electric shocks. His body had multiple wounds, fractures and bruise marks. Darshan and Pavithra Gowda will face more troubles because of the murder of Renukaswamy.