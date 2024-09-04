Union Minister of Coals and Mines G Kishan Reddy’s low profile conduct is coming as a big shocker in political cricles. The senior most leader from Telangana, who is also heading the party state unit, held a press conference on Tuesday in the wake of heavy rains and strangely left all responsibility on Telangana Government, instead of announcing the aid from Centre.

The blame game had already begun between ruling Congress and Opposition BRS. After Kishan Reddy’s ‘no-substance’ press meet, even BJP is coming under fire from people and political analysts.

While the debate on ‘who did what to address rain-hit areas’ will go on, one big question which arises not just in general public but even in BJP cadres is, “Will Kishan Reddy never change?”

Being a loyal leader who rose through the ranks of BJP, Kishan Reddy wields a huge influence not just in Telangana but also in national capital Delhi. In fact he is among the leaders trusted most by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

But the big problem here is, Kishan Reddy makes no effort to utilize his influence to benefit Telangana or strengthen party.

Kishan Reddy has always maintained low profile all through his career. He has never made efforts to present himself as a mass leader or powerful politician. Inspite, he succeeded in politics due to his commitment to the party ideology and blessings of BJP big wigs like late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former VP Venkaiah Naidu and others. Owing to his ideological dedication, he even won the heart of PM Modi. But what use is of all this influence and power, if Kishan Reddy cannot ensure special aid from Centre atleast in times of emergencies?

The point here is, if Kishan Reddy requests any assistance from Centre, Ministers and officials in Delhi will be ready to do, owing to his sincerity and influence. But he himself never makes any effort to take additional responsibility and confines himself to executing the instructions of his bosses. He has followed this formula in both party affairs and in administration.

But this, over soft and over cautious approach of Union Minster Kishan Reddy is doing more harm to Telangana BJP than good. Being a clean leader hailing from powerful community, Kishan Reddy has all abilities and prerequisites to drive BJP to power in the state. But his lack of enterprising nature is coming as a speed breaker for BJP in Telangana.

Being Union Minister, Kishan Reddy could have managed to get some aid to Telangana and presented it as his accomplishment. He can take up several such responsibilities using his clout in national capital and build his image among Telanagna janata. But it seems, inspite of PM Modi entrusting the crucial responsibilities, Kishan Reddy wants to be just a loyal aide of BJP’s top bosses than people’s leader with mass base.

Dnr