Nivin Pauly Denies Sexual Assault Allegations

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly has been booked in a sexual assault case. A woman from Ernakulam district has alleged in a complaint that Nivin Pauly sexually abused her at a Dubai hotel, promising her a role in a film. The complainant has also filed a case against five others, including a producer. The case will be investigated by a special investigative team. Police have registered a case under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code. According to the complaint, the alleged incident took place in November 2023.

The Malayalam film industry is facing severe backlash following the Hema Committee report, and now the accusations against Nivin Pauly are creating more controversy within industry circles.

Upon learning of the allegations, Nivin Pauly addressed the media on Tuesday night. He stated that the allegations are baseless and that he had never met the woman who filed the case against him. Pauly expressed his determination to go to any extent to prove that the allegations are false.

Pauly also took to social media to address the allegations. He wrote:

“I have come across a false news report accusing me of abusing a girl. Please know that this is entirely untrue. I’m determined to go to any extent to prove these allegations are baseless and will take all necessary steps to bring those responsible to light. Thank you for your concern. The rest will be handled legally.”