x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Nivin Pauly Denies Sexual Assault Allegations

Published on September 4, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
The Architect of Brand Banglore, SM Krishna is no more, Karnataka Declares Three-Day Mourning
image
Siddharth’s unusual comments on Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Buzz: Salman Khan in Ram Charan’s Next?
image
Huge High Drama at Mohan Babu’s Residence
image
Gopichand and Ghazi director to join Hands

Nivin Pauly Denies Sexual Assault Allegations

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly has been booked in a sexual assault case. A woman from Ernakulam district has alleged in a complaint that Nivin Pauly sexually abused her at a Dubai hotel, promising her a role in a film. The complainant has also filed a case against five others, including a producer. The case will be investigated by a special investigative team. Police have registered a case under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code. According to the complaint, the alleged incident took place in November 2023.

The Malayalam film industry is facing severe backlash following the Hema Committee report, and now the accusations against Nivin Pauly are creating more controversy within industry circles.

Upon learning of the allegations, Nivin Pauly addressed the media on Tuesday night. He stated that the allegations are baseless and that he had never met the woman who filed the case against him. Pauly expressed his determination to go to any extent to prove that the allegations are false.

Pauly also took to social media to address the allegations. He wrote:

“I have come across a false news report accusing me of abusing a girl. Please know that this is entirely untrue. I’m determined to go to any extent to prove these allegations are baseless and will take all necessary steps to bring those responsible to light. Thank you for your concern. The rest will be handled legally.”

Next Will Kishan Reddy never change? Previous Prabhas donates big amount for Flood Victims
else

TRENDING

image
Siddharth’s unusual comments on Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Buzz: Salman Khan in Ram Charan’s Next?
image
Huge High Drama at Mohan Babu’s Residence

Latest

image
The Architect of Brand Banglore, SM Krishna is no more, Karnataka Declares Three-Day Mourning
image
Siddharth’s unusual comments on Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Buzz: Salman Khan in Ram Charan’s Next?
image
Huge High Drama at Mohan Babu’s Residence
image
Gopichand and Ghazi director to join Hands

Most Read

image
The Architect of Brand Banglore, SM Krishna is no more, Karnataka Declares Three-Day Mourning
image
Progress Report: A message from Robert Frost for CM Revanth
image
Death Threats Target Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet Jiya Shankar Hot Look Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration Wheatgrass Juice Benefits Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini Esha Gupta In Dubai Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics