Prabhas donates big amount for Flood Victims

The Telugu states are struggling because of the recent rains and the governments of both the states are busy with the rescue operations. Telugu actors have stood as a support and they donated their part to support the families of the flood victims. Pan-Indian star Prabhas is the latest addition and the actor donated a whopping amount of Rs 2 crores (1Cr to each state) to the AP and Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund. Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Pawan Kalyan, NTR and Mahesh Babu have announced Rs 1 crore each while Prabhas donated Rs 2 crores.

Prabhas is the only pan-Indian actor from South and his films are doing well all over. He is charging the highest remuneration for every film. He also has a bunch of films lined up and he is occupied for the next three years. He is shooting for Maruthi’s Raja Saab and he will soon join the sets of Hanu Raghavapudi’s Fauji. He will work with Sandeep Reddy Vanga in Spirit and the shoot starts next year. He also has Kalki 2898 AD sequel and the shoot starts next year.