x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Prabhas donates big amount for Flood Victims

Published on September 4, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
The Architect of Brand Banglore, SM Krishna is no more, Karnataka Declares Three-Day Mourning
image
Siddharth’s unusual comments on Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Buzz: Salman Khan in Ram Charan’s Next?
image
Huge High Drama at Mohan Babu’s Residence
image
Gopichand and Ghazi director to join Hands

Prabhas donates big amount for Flood Victims

The Telugu states are struggling because of the recent rains and the governments of both the states are busy with the rescue operations. Telugu actors have stood as a support and they donated their part to support the families of the flood victims. Pan-Indian star Prabhas is the latest addition and the actor donated a whopping amount of Rs 2 crores (1Cr to each state) to the AP and Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund. Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Pawan Kalyan, NTR and Mahesh Babu have announced Rs 1 crore each while Prabhas donated Rs 2 crores.

Prabhas is the only pan-Indian actor from South and his films are doing well all over. He is charging the highest remuneration for every film. He also has a bunch of films lined up and he is occupied for the next three years. He is shooting for Maruthi’s Raja Saab and he will soon join the sets of Hanu Raghavapudi’s Fauji. He will work with Sandeep Reddy Vanga in Spirit and the shoot starts next year. He also has Kalki 2898 AD sequel and the shoot starts next year.

Next Nivin Pauly Denies Sexual Assault Allegations Previous List of Tollywood celebrities who donated for Flood Victims
else

TRENDING

image
Siddharth’s unusual comments on Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Buzz: Salman Khan in Ram Charan’s Next?
image
Huge High Drama at Mohan Babu’s Residence

Latest

image
The Architect of Brand Banglore, SM Krishna is no more, Karnataka Declares Three-Day Mourning
image
Siddharth’s unusual comments on Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Buzz: Salman Khan in Ram Charan’s Next?
image
Huge High Drama at Mohan Babu’s Residence
image
Gopichand and Ghazi director to join Hands

Most Read

image
The Architect of Brand Banglore, SM Krishna is no more, Karnataka Declares Three-Day Mourning
image
Progress Report: A message from Robert Frost for CM Revanth
image
Death Threats Target Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet Jiya Shankar Hot Look Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration Wheatgrass Juice Benefits Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini Esha Gupta In Dubai Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics