List of Tollywood celebrities who donated for Flood Victims

The flash floods have shattered several villages, towns and districts of AP and Telangana. The rescue operations are going on and the heavy downpour submerged several colonies. Tollywood celebrities have stepped forward to donate for the cause and support the people during these tough times. NTR was the first to announce a donation of Rs 1 crore for the Chief Minister Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Nandamuri Balakrishna announced Rs 1 crore last evening and Megastar Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan are the latest to join the list. They donated Rs 1 crore each for the Chief Minister Relief Fund of AP and Telangana. Here is the complete list of donations till date:

Chiranjeevi: Rs 1 Crore

Balakrishna: Rs 1 Crore

Prabhas: Rs 2 Crore

Pawan Kalyan: Rs 1 Crore

Mahesh Babu: Rs 1 Crore

NTR: Rs 1 Crore

Ram Charan: Rs 1 Crore

Allu Arjun: Rs 1 Crore

Nagarjuna and Family: Rs 1 Crore

Sonu Sood: Rs 1 Crore

Trivikram and team: Rs 50 lakhs

Vyjayanthi Movies: Rs 45 lakhs

Siddhu Jonnalagadda: Rs 30 lakhs

Vishwak Sen: Rs 10 lakhs

Venky Atluri: Rs 10 lakhs

Ananya Nagalla: Rs 5 lakhs