List of Tollywood celebrities who donated for Flood Victims

The flash floods have shattered several villages, towns and districts of AP and Telangana. The rescue operations are going on and the heavy downpour submerged several colonies. Tollywood celebrities have stepped forward to donate for the cause and support the people during these tough times. NTR was the first to announce a donation of Rs 1 crore for the Chief Minister Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Nandamuri Balakrishna announced Rs 1 crore last evening and Megastar Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan are the latest to join the list. They donated Rs 1 crore each for the Chief Minister Relief Fund of AP and Telangana. Here is the complete list of donations till date:
Chiranjeevi: Rs 1 Crore
Balakrishna: Rs 1 Crore
Prabhas: Rs 2 Crore
Pawan Kalyan: Rs 1 Crore
Mahesh Babu: Rs 1 Crore
NTR: Rs 1 Crore
Ram Charan: Rs 1 Crore
Allu Arjun: Rs 1 Crore
Nagarjuna and Family: Rs 1 Crore
Sonu Sood: Rs 1 Crore
Trivikram and team: Rs 50 lakhs
Vyjayanthi Movies: Rs 45 lakhs
Siddhu Jonnalagadda: Rs 30 lakhs
Vishwak Sen: Rs 10 lakhs
Venky Atluri: Rs 10 lakhs
Ananya Nagalla: Rs 5 lakhs