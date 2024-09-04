x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
View all stories
Home > Movie News

List of Tollywood celebrities who donated for Flood Victims

Published on September 4, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Death Threats Target Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan
image
CM Revanth Reddy Unveils Telangana Talli Statue
image
Breaking: Manchu Manoj files a Case
image
Drinker Sai Trailer: A mad Love Tale
image
Jani Master’s statement on being Expelled

List of Tollywood celebrities who donated for Flood Victims

The flash floods have shattered several villages, towns and districts of AP and Telangana. The rescue operations are going on and the heavy downpour submerged several colonies. Tollywood celebrities have stepped forward to donate for the cause and support the people during these tough times. NTR was the first to announce a donation of Rs 1 crore for the Chief Minister Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Nandamuri Balakrishna announced Rs 1 crore last evening and Megastar Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan are the latest to join the list. They donated Rs 1 crore each for the Chief Minister Relief Fund of AP and Telangana. Here is the complete list of donations till date:

Chiranjeevi: Rs 1 Crore
Balakrishna: Rs 1 Crore
Prabhas: Rs 2 Crore
Pawan Kalyan: Rs 1 Crore
Mahesh Babu: Rs 1 Crore
NTR: Rs 1 Crore
Ram Charan: Rs 1 Crore
Allu Arjun: Rs 1 Crore
Nagarjuna and Family: Rs 1 Crore
Sonu Sood: Rs 1 Crore
Trivikram and team: Rs 50 lakhs
Vyjayanthi Movies: Rs 45 lakhs
Siddhu Jonnalagadda: Rs 30 lakhs
Vishwak Sen: Rs 10 lakhs
Venky Atluri: Rs 10 lakhs
Ananya Nagalla: Rs 5 lakhs

Next Prabhas donates big amount for Flood Victims Previous 35 Chinna Katha Kadhu Movie Pre release event
else

TRENDING

image
Breaking: Manchu Manoj files a Case
image
Drinker Sai Trailer: A mad Love Tale
image
Jani Master’s statement on being Expelled

Latest

image
Death Threats Target Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan
image
CM Revanth Reddy Unveils Telangana Talli Statue
image
Breaking: Manchu Manoj files a Case
image
Drinker Sai Trailer: A mad Love Tale
image
Jani Master’s statement on being Expelled

Most Read

image
Death Threats Target Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan
image
CM Revanth Reddy Unveils Telangana Talli Statue
image
R Krishnaiah’s run of luck continues

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet Jiya Shankar Hot Look Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration Wheatgrass Juice Benefits Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini Esha Gupta In Dubai Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics