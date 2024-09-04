Samantha injured on the sets

Top actress Samantha has sustained an injury while filming action scenes. She shared the news on her Instagram story this morning, posting a picture of herself undergoing needle treatment. Alongside the image, she jokingly asked if she could be an action star without getting injured. Samantha had previously taken a break to prioritize her health after being diagnosed with Myositis, and she has been open about her health struggles and adapting to a healthier lifestyle. While Samantha did not specify which project she was working on when she got hurt, it’s possible it was for her upcoming film, Bangaram, which she announced on her 37th birthday and where she will also make her debut as a producer.

Additionally, Samantha is set to appear in the highly anticipated web series Citadel: Honey Bunny, a spy thriller co-starring Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, which is an adaptation of Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel. The content will be available for viewing on Prime Video starting from November 7. The actress hasn’t signed any Telugu film in the recent months and she is completely focused on pan-Indian films and Hindi projects.