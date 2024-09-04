x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Samantha injured on the sets

Published on September 4, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Relief For RGV In Social Media Case
image
The Architect of Brand Banglore, SM Krishna is no more, Karnataka Declares Three-Day Mourning
image
Siddharth’s unusual comments on Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Buzz: Salman Khan in Ram Charan’s Next?
image
Huge High Drama at Mohan Babu’s Residence

Samantha injured on the sets

Top actress Samantha has sustained an injury while filming action scenes. She shared the news on her Instagram story this morning, posting a picture of herself undergoing needle treatment. Alongside the image, she jokingly asked if she could be an action star without getting injured. Samantha had previously taken a break to prioritize her health after being diagnosed with Myositis, and she has been open about her health struggles and adapting to a healthier lifestyle. While Samantha did not specify which project she was working on when she got hurt, it’s possible it was for her upcoming film, Bangaram, which she announced on her 37th birthday and where she will also make her debut as a producer.

Additionally, Samantha is set to appear in the highly anticipated web series Citadel: Honey Bunny, a spy thriller co-starring Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, which is an adaptation of Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel. The content will be available for viewing on Prime Video starting from November 7. The actress hasn’t signed any Telugu film in the recent months and she is completely focused on pan-Indian films and Hindi projects.

Next Real Difference between Pawan Kalyan and YS Jagan Previous Chargesheet filed against actor Darshan
else

TRENDING

image
Siddharth’s unusual comments on Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Buzz: Salman Khan in Ram Charan’s Next?
image
Huge High Drama at Mohan Babu’s Residence

Latest

image
Relief For RGV In Social Media Case
image
The Architect of Brand Banglore, SM Krishna is no more, Karnataka Declares Three-Day Mourning
image
Siddharth’s unusual comments on Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Buzz: Salman Khan in Ram Charan’s Next?
image
Huge High Drama at Mohan Babu’s Residence

Most Read

image
Relief For RGV In Social Media Case
image
The Architect of Brand Banglore, SM Krishna is no more, Karnataka Declares Three-Day Mourning
image
Progress Report: A message from Robert Frost for CM Revanth

Related Articles

Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet Jiya Shankar Hot Look Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration Wheatgrass Juice Benefits Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini