Chiranjeevi – Bobby – Mythri Movie Makers

KS Ravindra aka Bobby Kolli directed Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya a couple of years ago. The film is a sensational hit at the box-office and he took two years to complete Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj. The film released for Sankranthi 2025 and Bobby’s work is appreciated. As per the recent development, Bobby will soon direct Megastar Chiranjeevi and the project will happen next year. Mythri Movie Makers will produce the prestigious project and the shoot commences early next year. Megastar Chiranjeevi’s elder daughter Sushmitha will present the film.

Chiranjeevi will complete the pending shoot of Vishwambara and the film is expected to release for summer. Chiranjeevi recently gave his nod for Anil Ravipudi and the shoot commences in June. The film will be produced by Sahu Garapati and the film releases for Sankranthi 2026. An official announcement about Megastar and Bobby film will be made very soon.