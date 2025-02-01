x
CM Revanth Reddy disappointed over Union Budget 2025-26

Published on February 1, 2025 by swathy

CM Revanth Reddy disappointed over Union Budget 2025-26

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed disappointment over the Union Budget 2025-26, saying that the NDA Govt has completely neglected Telangana. Congress-ruled-state CM alleged that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has shown favoritism towards some states while neglecting others.

CM Revanth Reddy held a review with available Ministers, public representatives and officials on Saturday at Command Control Centre, Hyderabad immediately after Union Budget 2025-26 was presented in the Parliament.

“Finance Minister has made allocations to election-bound states and completely neglected Telangana. We have sent several proposals and even personally met Ministers for key projects. But our requests and proposals found no place in Budget. Our MPs will raise the issue of neglecting Telangana in Parliament,” said Telangana CM Revanth Reddy expressing disappointment over Union Budget FY 25-26.

Highlighting that NDA Govt has meted out step-motherly treatment to Telangana, Ministers and Congress leaders have joined chorus with CM

BRS leaders also attacked Union Budget 2025-26, saying BJP-led NDA Govt has completely neglected Telangana.

“Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman quoted Gurajada saying ‘A country means its people and not just its land.’ But she forgot that ‘Country means 28 states and not few select states,” said Harish Rao, pointing out that FM has made allocations to only few states while neglecting other states.

Harish Rao fired on Telangana BJP MPs for failing to get allocations to Telangana, though people elected 8 MPs from the state.

