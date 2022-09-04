Chiranjeevi gifts personal accident insurance cards to blood donors

Calling each blood donor a life saver, Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi on Sunday said that each blood donor was a goodwill ambassador for the cause of blood donation.

Taking to Twitter, Chiranjeevi said: “Immensely grateful to Madam Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan for presenting the Personal Accident Insurance Policy / Chiru Bhadrata’ cards to dedicated blood donors of Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust at our behest.”

The actor noted that under the ‘Chiru Bhadrata’ scheme, each frequent blood donor at the Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust had been insured for Rs 7 lakh and the premium was being paid by the trust.

Calling each blood donor a life saver, the actor said: “Each blood donor is a goodwill ambassador for the cause of blood donation. These committed blood donors are an inspiration to many more people. Let’s spread the word.”

The actor had earlier promised to build a hospital for the welfare of cine workers at Chitrapuri Colony in Hyderabad.

He has said that this hospital would be operational by the time he celebrates his birthday next year.