We will use Jr NTR services, says Somu Veerraju

Actor Junior NTR has been in the news in the Telugu states for the past one month. The media has been weaving stories around him ever since he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Hyderabad last month.

There is a talk in the political circles that the BJP would help Junior NTR to split the TDP in Andhra Pradesh, while another talk is that Junior NTR would directly help the BJP in the two Telugu states.

However, the actor did not respond to any of these talks nor did he make any political statement about his meeting with Amit Shah.

The BJP leaders, including Union Minister for Tourism and Cultural Affairs, G Kishan Reddy, said that there was no political significance to the meeting between Amit Shah and NTR and asserted that it was just a formal meeting.

But, BJP AP president Somu Veerraju on Sunday made quite interesting remarks on NTR meeting with Amit Shah. He said the BJP would make best use of the services of Junior NTR in the two Telugu States.

If Somu Veerraju’s statements are to be taken seriously, it is clear that the BJP would use the actor in Andhra Pradesh in the 2024 general elections. Junior NTR has a great following in Andhra Pradesh and the BJP is pinning hopes of occupying the number two place in the state.

With all these plans on hand, Somu Veerraju’s statement assumes significance and it is to be seen how far Junior NTR would be able to help the BJP in the coming elections.