Condolences pour in following death of Cyrus Mistry

Prominent personalities across political and corporate spectrum led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, and notably Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran paid tributes and condoled the untimely demise of former Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry on Sunday in a road accident near Mumbai.

PM Modi described Mistry’s death as “a big loss to the world of commerce and industry”.

“The untimely demise of Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace,” Modi tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his condolence on Twitter, describing Mistry as “amongst the brightest business minds of the country”.

“Saddened by the tragic news of the demise of former Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry. He was amongst the brightest business minds of the country, who made a significant contribution to India’s growth story. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers,” he tweeted.

Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran said he was “deeply saddened” by Mistry’s death.

“I am deeply saddened by the sudden and untimely demise of Cyrus Mistry. He had a passion for life and it is really tragic that he passed away at such a young age. My deepest condolences and prayers for his family in these difficult times,” he said in a statement.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar described Mistry’s death as an “irreparable loss to the Indian industry”.

“Deeply saddened to hear about the shocking news of the untimely demise of the former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry. He was a dynamic and brilliant entrepreneur. We lost one of the brightest star of Corporate World,” Pawar tweeted.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described Mistry as a “passionate businessman”.

“Shocking news of the untimely demise of Cyrus Mistry. A passionate businessman deeply invested in the idea of New India. Condolences to his family and friends,” Shinde tweeted.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed shock at the death of the business leader.

“Shocked and deeply pained to know about the demise of former chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry in an unfortunate accident near Palghar. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues,” Fadnavis tweeted.

“The news of Cyrus Mistry’s untimely demise is shocking! He was a man with a vision and one of the true custodian of India’s growth story. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted.