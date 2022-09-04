Bigg boss 6 grand launch: Ready for another entertaining season

Bigg boss 6 launched in a grand manner today. During this episode, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor joined to promote their upcoming movie Brahmastra. The list of contestants for this season is as follows:

TV Serial actress Keerthi:

Keerthi acted in tv serials like Karthika Deepam and Manasichi choodu. She revealed about the tragedy in her life in which she lost all her family members in an accident.

Actress Sudeepa:

She is popularly known to Telugu audience as Pinky because of her role in blockbuster movie “Nuvvu Naaku Nachaav”.

Srihan

Aspiring actor who is better known as the boy friend of Bigg boss 5 finalist Siri , joined the house as 3rd contestant. He has done short films and web series

TV artiste Neha:

TV artiste Neha joined the house as 4th contestant. She became popular as an anchor for IPL shows.

Jabardasth Chanti

Comedian Chanti who is known to the audience through the most popular TV show Jabardast joined the house as 5th housemate.

TV actress Sri Satya :

TV actress Sri Satya who was former miss Vijayawada joined house as 6th housemate. She also acted in couple of Telugu movies. She told she discontinued MBBS to become a model. She is more popular with her role in Nenu Sailaja movie.

Aspiring actor Arjun

Arjun told he did his masters in US and then he did acting course in New York. He did a small role in Premam movie. He acted as hero in Chinna cinema movie.

Galatta Geethu

Geethu is known to Telugu audience through her YouTube reviews of Bigg boss show and through Jabardast show. She entertains audience with her Chittoor accent. She was also an IT professional and a Radio jockey.

Actress and dancer Abhinayasri

Unlike other contestants who are known to the audience through small screen or social media, she is known to the audience as special song dancer. Her number from Arya is still popular after almost 2 decades. She did almost 100 songs so far. She is also an animal lover.

Real couple Rohit and Marina

Both of them acted in tv serials. They together acted as hero and heroine in a film that never released. Marina is known for her role in TV serial America Ammayi and Rohit became popular with Abhilasha TV serial.

Actor Baladitya

He is well known to Telugu audience as child artiste. He got Nandi award as child artiste for Anna movie. He also did as anchor in ETV. He is also a writer. He also worked as company secretary.

TV artiste Vasanthi Krishnan:

She is TV artiste who acted in serials like Gorintaku. She also acted in Telugu films like Cauliflower.

Actor and sportsman Shani Salman

Shani is a Kho Kho player and also actor. He acted in films like Sye. He acted in several films like Gharshana and Devadas.

Inaya Sultana

She became popular with a viral video in which she danced with director Ram Gopal Varma. The video had taken the internet by storm in August 2021 for the inappropriate movements in the dance. Now, that publicity earned her an opportunity in Bigg boss.

RJ Surya alias Konda Babu

RJ Surya is more popular as Konda Babu because of his screen name in ismart news program in TV9. He is also a good mimicry artiste.

Jabardast Faima:

Faima is very popular through comedy shows like Jabardast and Sreedevi drama company.

YouTuber Adi Reddy:

He became popular through the reviews on Bigg boss show.

Model Rajshekhar

Model Rajasekhar entered as 19 th contestant into the house

Ismart news Arohi Rao

She is known through the Tv9 program Ismart news. It is interesting to note her co-actor RJ Surya also in the show this season.

Singer Revanth:

Singer Revanth is well known to Telugu audience not only through songs but also through the shows in tv channel and OTT platforms.

Overall the list of contestants looks good this time with a total of 21 candidates in the house including one real life couple.