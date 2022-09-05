Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s ‘power glance’ scores big on Youtube, creates ripples among audiences and trade circles across the country

The fans of Pawan Kalyan couldn’t have asked for a better treat commemorating the birthday of their favourite star on September 2 than the ‘power glance’ of his much-awaited epic action film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, written and directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. The special glimpse of the historical film has left movie buffs across the country awestruck with Pawan Kalyan’s effortless screen presence and charisma.

The pan-Indian film, set to release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, tells the story of a legendary outlaw in the 17th century. The numbers for the glimpse are truly proving the audience’s love for Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Within a day’s span, the ‘power glance’ has garnered over 10+million views across languages and is trending on top across Youtube. Nidhhi Agerwal plays the female lead in the multi-lingual.

The hype for Hari Hara Veera Mallu has skyrocketed after the launch of the latest glimpse. The emphatic background score of MM Keeravaani, whose credentials as a pan-Indian film composer need no introduction, and the credibility of Krish Jagarlamudi, given his awe-inspiring body of work, have also contributed to its buzz. VS Gnanashekar’s cinematography and Thota Tharani’s presence as a production designer have lent an undeniable technical finesse to the result.

Apart from the tremendous response for the Telugu version, the film’s glimpse has also created a strong impact among trade circles and viewers alike in Hindi-speaking regions, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka. In addition to Pawan Kalyan’s star appeal, the fact that it has been made on an uncompromising budget with nothing left to chance has grabbed people’s attention all the more.

It has also been a while since Telugu film viewers have watched a historical set in the era of Mughals and Qutub Shahi kings and Hari Hara Veera Mallu promises to be a nail-biting experience, where great emphasis has been paid to the detailing and the research surrounding the historical accounts of the times. On the whole, the film is a feast not only for Pawan Kalyan’s fans but also for history buffs and action junkies alike.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is the first time that Pawan Kalyan will be seen in a historical and that alone is a huge USP for the film. Given the scale and the film’s cast and top-notch crew, the sky is indeed the limit for its potential at the box office. A Dayakar Rao bankrolls the film under Mega Surya Production while AM Rathnam is the presenter.