Manchu Manoj and his rumored Girlfriend

Mohan Babu’s younger son and promising actor Manchu Manoj has been aiming a comeback to Telugu cinema from a while. After getting divorced from his wife, Manchu Manoj battled depression and he is on a recovery mode. The actor seems to have found his lady love and he is rumored to get married to Mounika Reddy very soon. Mounika Reddy is the daughter of the politician Late Bhuma Nagi Reddy. There are rumors about their wedding.

Manoj and Mounika are spotted together in the city for the Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations. This added fuel to the rumors but they are tightlipped for now and never responded. There are reports that Manoj and Mounika will get married soon on a simple note. Manoj has announced a pan-Indian film in the past but it was shelved because of the pandemic. He is working on a couple of scripts and his next film will be announced soon.