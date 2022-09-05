Disastrous weekend for Telugu Cinema

Vaisshnav Tej’s Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga and First Day First Show are the new releases of the weekend. Both these films started on a below-average note and are heading towards massive disasters. The word of mouth for Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga and First Day First Show was very poor. The buyers of Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga will lose more than 60 percent of the investments and they are in plans to meet the producer this week. The film received decent advances as the producer has films lined up with Sai Dharam Tej and Varun Tej soon. Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga was released on an advance basis and the producer will taste losses.

First Day First Show was distributed by Geetha Arts and the makers too will lose badly as the film will get nothing from the theatres. Jathi Ratnalu fame Anudeep penned the script and he was trolled badly for his work. Vikram’s bilingual Cobra that released on Wednesday too fell flat and did not make much money over the weekend. The footfalls for Karthikeya 2 and Sita Ramam were decent on Saturday and Sunday. Tollywood witnessed one more disastrous weekend. All eyes are now focused on Brahmastra which is heading for a huge release on September 9th. Sharwanand’s Oke Oka Jeevitham is the only Telugu film releasing this weekend.