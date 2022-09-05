Exclusive: Pawan Kalyan and Sujeeth film Locked

Telugu360 was the first to break out the news that Pawan Kalyan is in talks with Saaho fame Sujeeth and the film is the remake of Tamil blockbuster Theri. The plans are now changed. Sujeeth narrated an original script for Pawan recently and the project is locked. An official announcement will be made in a week and the film will also have its formal launch in September. The discussion about the dates and the shoot are currently going on. DVV Danayya along with Trivikram’s Fortune Four Cinemas will produce this action entertainer.

The film will hit the screens in summer next year. Pawan Kalyan has been keen to take up the remake of Vinodaya Sitam but the project is delayed as the final script is not locked. The film’s director Samuthirakani is also busy with his acting commitments. Pawan decided to go with Sujeeth’s film for now. Sujeeth is wrapping up all the formalities in record speed. There are no updates about resuming the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu and taking up Harish Shankar’s Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh for now.