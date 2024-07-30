x
Home > Politics

Chiranjeevi offers olive branch to CM Revanth Reddy

Published on July 30, 2024 by

Amaravati to be Ready in 3 Years : AP Minister Narayana
KA: Kiran Abbavaram triumphed through relentless promotional efforts
Bandi Sanjay calls Caste Census a timepass exercise
Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ Bhairavam
AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Threatens to Take Over Home Ministry

Chiranjeevi offers olive branch to CM Revanth Reddy

Chiranjeevi offers olive branch to CM Revanth Reddy

Megastar Chiranjeevi offered an olive branch to CM Revanth Reddy, in a bid to end the communication gap between Telugu Film Industry (TFI) and Congress Government in Telangana, on an important issue.

Senior actor Chiranjeevi, who is playing the role of Big Brother in TFI right now, responded to CM Revanth Reddy’s comments that, ‘no one from Telugu film industry has shown any initiative on his proposal to distribute Gaddar Awards’. Revanth Reddy made these comments while presenting Vishwambara Award to Tamil writer Sivashankari on the occasion of writer C Narayana Reddy birth anniversary.

As soon as CM Revanth Reddy made these comments, media and social media presented them as Telangana CM expressing his anger over Tollywood. To nip the controversy in the bud, Tollywood big brother Chiranjeevi made a tweet on Tuesday, urging TFI biggies to necessary steps.

Also Read : Social Media Counters Jagga Reddy’s Comments on Chiranjeevi

“Telangana CM has taken initiative and announced that Government will introduce Gaddar Awards to honour talents actors and technicians from Telugu Film Industry. Gaddar Awards are named after revolutionary singer and artist par excellence Gaddar. I urge Film Chamber and Producers Council to take responsibility for taking the prestigious proposal forward,” tweeted Chiranjeevi Konidela on his official X (twitter) handle.

CM Revanth Reddy had proposed of introducing Gaddar Awards in place of now defunct Nandi Awards for honoring Telugu film industry achievers. As it as an important issue and TFI needs to be in the good books of Telangana Government, Chiranjeevi immediately took responsibility and responded on the issue.

Dnr

Next God's Own Country Is Crying With Landslides Previous Costliest Villains of Indian Cinema
KA: Kiran Abbavaram triumphed through relentless promotional efforts
Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ Bhairavam
Nithiin’s Thammudu aims Festival Season Release

Amaravati to be Ready in 3 Years : AP Minister Narayana
KA: Kiran Abbavaram triumphed through relentless promotional efforts
Bandi Sanjay calls Caste Census a timepass exercise
Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ Bhairavam
AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Threatens to Take Over Home Ministry

Amaravati to be Ready in 3 Years : AP Minister Narayana
Bandi Sanjay calls Caste Census a timepass exercise
AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Threatens to Take Over Home Ministry

