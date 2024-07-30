Costliest Villains of Indian Cinema

To elevate the heroism in Indian films and to have the right conflict, every film should have a strong lead antagonist to balance the game with the lead protagonist. As per the trend, the Indian filmmakers have been approaching new stars to play the lead villains. Here is the list of highest paid villains of Indian cinema:

Bobby Deol: Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is a perfect relaunch and a comeback for Bobby Deol. The actor is now busy with a dozen films in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages. When it comes to Telugu, he is the antagonist in NBK109 and NTR’s Devara. He is busy with several Hindi films. Bobby Deol is demanding big remuneration.

SJ Suryah: Tamil director SJ Suryah switched to acting and he turned busy in no time. He has more than ten Tamil films and he is the lead villain in Ram Charan’s Game Changer and Nani’s Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. SJ Suryah is said to have taken close to Rs 15 crores for Game Changer after the working days got doubled.

Vijay Sethupathi: Vijay Sethupathi is a balanced actor and he is now a star in all the Indian languages. His fearless presence in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and his simple approach in Merry Christmas made him close to Hindi audience. He is already busy with a bunch of Tamil and Telugu films. He is playing an important role in Ram Charan and Buchi Babu’s film. Apart from playing serious roles, Vijay Sethupathi is also busy with lead roles. He is one of the highest paid Indian actors.

Fahadh Faasil: Fahadh Faasil is a star in Malayalam and he is slowly expanding his market in neighbouring languages. The critically acclaimed actor is the lead villain in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule. He has several interesting roles lined up and Fahadh Faasil is demanding handsome remuneration.

Jagapathi Babu: Veteran actor Jagapathi Babu who made his comeback with Balakrishna’s Legend is now busy with several films. He plays a ruthless villain in Ravi Teja’s Mr Bachchan. Jagapathi Babu is also busy with a number of Hindi films and he is demanding huge remuneration. He is also signing Tamil and Malayalam films.

Sunil: Colour Photo and Pushpa: The Rule changed the fate of Sunil. From comedian to a lead actor, Sunil is busy with several roles with grey shades. It may be a surprise but he has a heap of Tamil films lined up. Sunil is also shining in Telugu films and he is not accessible for everyone because of his fat paycheque.

Samuthirakani: Samuthirakani is also one of the busiest actors. This versatile actor is playing the roles of villains along with character driven roles. Samuthirakani is busy with Telugu and Tamil films. Telugu producers are paying big remuneration for this director turned actor.