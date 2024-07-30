Ambati flays Naidu’s U-turns; defends Land Survey

Former minister Ambati Rambabu criticized Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for his numerous U-turns and false claims regarding the comprehensive land survey conducted by the previous government. He asserted that the land survey is a significant step towards resolving longstanding land disputes and ensuring rightful ownership for the citizens.

Speaking to the media at the party central office on Tuesday, the former minister said it has been almost 50 days since Chandrababu Naidu formed the new government, and he has been spreading blatant lies. He stated that the fact Chandrababu Naidu rules through deceit is a stark truth worthy of a Guinness Book record. He noted that before the elections, Chandrababu claimed that the land resurvey was dangerous and unjust, saying it would harm farmers. On July 15, 2024, he announced halting the land resurvey. Later, Chief Minister Naidu took a U-turn and said he would continue the survey. Ambati criticized CM Naidu for not foreseeing the necessity of the comprehensive land survey.

Ambati Rambabu said that former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy initiated a revolutionary land resurvey program to clear disputes regarding the ownership of lands, but Chandrababu and TDP leaders opposed it, claiming they would do it only if desired. Now, they have changed their stance. He reminded that the previous government employed around 14,630 surveyors for the resurvey, targeting 2.26 crore agricultural lands in 17,000 villages, 85 lakh government and private properties in 13,371 village clusters, and 40 lakh government and private properties in 110 urban areas, covering 10 lakh plots. Ambati Rambabu said the comprehensive resurvey, conducted in three phases, has already completed two phases and flayed TDP for saying they will continue the survey. He pointed out that the comprehensive survey is completed in 6,000 villages, with passbooks issued in 4,000 villages and drone surveys completed in the remaining villages.

Also Read : CM Chandrababu Naidu exposes YS Jagan’s liquor loot through White Paper on Excise Policy

Slamming Chandrababu’s government for annulling the Land Titling Act, the former minister said the act would have resolved many disputes. He mentioned that the act was not just the state’s idea but a central government initiative based on NITI Aayog’s recommendations. Now, the same act will have to be implemented, perhaps with a different name, Ambati Rambabu remarked.

The former minister said Chandrababu Naidu made several promises but failed to deliver and added that the Chief Minister renamed ‘Amma Vodi’ to ‘Talliki Vandanam,’ promised three gas cylinders but delivered nothing, and spoke about free bus travel for women and unemployment benefits but did not fulfill these promises. “The public is getting frustrated with Chandrababu’s unfulfilled promises,” Rambabu noted.

Addressing recent rumors in the media, Rambabu clarified that there was no number two in YSR Congress Party and Jagan Mohan Reddy is the only leader. “Our party has the strength and capability to overcome any conspiracies and illegal cases against our leaders and workers. The party remains undeterred,” he affirmed.