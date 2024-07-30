G V Prakash Kumar replaces MM Keeravani

Legendary music composer MM Keeravani won an Oscar award for his work for RRR. He is completely focused on SS Rajamouli’s next film with Mahesh Babu and has other commitments. MM Keeravani was on board to compose the background score for Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Skyforce. Due to the creative differences with the film’s producer Dinesh Vijan, MM Keeravani decided to walk out of the project. The team approached GV Prakash Kumar and the young composer replaced MM Keeravani and he joined the work recently. G V Prakash Kumar composed all the songs and worked on the background score for Akshay Kumar’s last film Sarfira.

Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur are the directors of Skyforce and the film features Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Veer Pahariya, Nimrat Kaur, Sara Ali Khan, and Sharad Kelkar in the lead roles. Jio Studios and Maddock Films are the producers of this action tale. The film is a take on India’s retaliatory attack on Sargodha airbase of Pakistan in the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965. The film is slated for October 2nd release across the globe.