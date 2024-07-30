Pawan Kalyan meets US Consulate General

Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister K Pawan Kalyan, on Tuesday met the US Consulate General Jennifer Larson in Amaravati. He felicitated the team of the consulate general. He requested the consulate general to be liberal in giving Visas to the students from Andhra Pradesh to study higher education in the US. He also wanted the consulate general to ensure that the Andhra Pradesh students in the US are protected and guarded.

He also requested the consulate general to encourage the US companies to invest in Andhra Pradesh. He told them that Andhra Pradesh is the safest place for investments. The government is ready to give incentives for any investment in the state, he said. He wanted the consulate general to meet the US investors and bring them to Andhra Pradesh.

Later in the day, the deputy chief minister spoke to the Palnadu district collector and superintendent of police on the alleged attack on the forest department officials. He told the collector and the SP to take serious action against those who resorted to the attack.

Pawan Kalyan, who is also the minister for forests and environment, said that serious action would be taken against those who attack the forest officials. Smugglers and poachers were attacking and harming the forest officials. He said that this government would not tolerate anyone who raids or harms the forest officials.

The deputy chief minister said that this government is committed to protect the forests, minerals and animals. He would not allow any trespassing into the forest at any time, he said. He also wanted the forest officials to save the forests in the state. He said that he would hold a review on the department soon and increase facilities for them.

He said that he would also speak to chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and increase facilities to the forest officials. He said that he would take up the issues of the forest officials with the chief minister and get them resolved.