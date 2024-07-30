x
Home > Politics

Asha workers surprise strike halts traffic for hours in busy Koti area

Published on July 30, 2024 by

Thousands of Asha workers held a lightening strike at Koti in Hyderabad, taking government by surprise. Asha workers from all over Telangana gathered at Koti around 12 PM and sat on protest at Koti Women’s College Chourasta.

The unexpected protest, involving women workers caught police unaware. Before police could react, Asha workers tool control of the area, halting traffic for more than four hours. As a result, severe traffic jam was witnessed in Koti, Kachiguda, Abids and surrounding areas.

Also Read : Gadwal MLA Returns to BRS After Brief Stint in Congress

“There is no fixed pay for Asha workers in Telangana. We are being paid about Rs ,9,900 per month, which is very low when compared to efforts. This is being paid after many conditions. As a result Asha workers are facing severe stress. We are demanding a minimum wage of Rs 18,000 per month as prescribed by the Central Government,” said a protesting Asha worker speaking to Telugu360.com.

After receiving information of Asha workers protest, police arrived in large numbers, but did not use any force against them, as thousands of women took part in the protest. After protesting for more than four hours, Asha workers ended their protest.

