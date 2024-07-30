Naidu wants ST officials to be active

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday asked the officials of the Tribal Department to become active and provide all services to the Tribals. He told them to construct maternity hospitals, and establish maternity homes. He also told them to activate Girijan Cooperative Corporation and ITDAs in the state.

Chandrababu Naidu held a review meeting with the officials of the Tribal Department at the Velagapudi Secretariat on the day. He said that the previous YSR Congress government had ignored the welfare and development of the Tribals in the state. The government had destroyed the Tribal mechanism in the state, he said.

The chief minister wanted the officials to provide a basic road network in the Tribal areas. He also told them to reintroduce two-wheeler ambulances in the state. He wanted the officials to be a call away from the Tribals for their medical emergencies. The two-wheeler ambulances should be available to the Tribals across the state, he said.

Chandrababu Naidu also told the officials to study the welfare schemes that were implemented for the Tribals between 2014 and 2019. He wanted them to restore all the schemes. He said that the YSR Congress government had destroyed all the welfare and developmental schemes introduced and implemented for the welfare of the Tribals.

The NTR Vidyonnathi scheme for the Tribal students, the Ambedkar Overseas Vidya Nidhi and best available schools schemes were withdrawn by the previous YSR Congress government, Chandrababu Naidu said. He said that the government did not implement these schemes for the welfare of the tribals in the last five years.

Chandrababu Naidu wanted the officials to focus on the welfare and development of the Tribals in the state. He wanted them to give highest priority to the welfare and development of the Tribals. He also told the officials to give housing, roads, drinking water and electricity facilities to the Tribal habitations in the state. He also told them to focus on schools being run in the Tribal areas and ensure that the Tribals are given quality education. He also told them to give quality food for the mid-day meal.