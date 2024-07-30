x
Twelve massive sets for Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

After the super success of Animal, Ranbir Kapoor is focused on the mythological epic Ramayana directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The director spent years with the script and the pre-production work. Twelve massive sets for the film are constructed currently in Mumbai Film City and the set work will be completed by the mid of August. The sets include Ayodhya and Mithila. The makers are erecting the sets to suit a 3D shoot. Ramayana shoot resumes in August and the lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi will participate in the shoot. There would be no major breaks for the shoot after the sets are constructed.

Kannada Superstar Yash plays the role of Ravana and he also completed shooting for a couple of episodes of Ramayana. There are rumors that Sunny Deol is essaying the role of Lord Hanuman in this mythological drama. Nitesh Tiwari and his team is planning to complete the entire shoot of two parts of Ramayana by the end of 2025. The total number of working days for both the parts of Ramayana are said to be 350 crores. The film also needs extensive post-production work and the release dates of the mythological drama will be announced by the makers next year.

