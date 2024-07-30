x
Home > Politics

Gadwal MLA Returns to BRS After Brief Stint in Congress

Published on July 30, 2024 by ratnasri

Gadwal MLA Returns to BRS After Brief Stint in Congress

In a surprising turn of events, Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy has rejoined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party today, less than a month after switching to Congress.

On July 6, 2024, Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy had joined the Congress party in the presence of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. He was part of a group of former BRS MLAs who made the switch, including Yadaiah (Chevella), Pocharam Srinivas Reddy (Banswada), Sanjay Kumar (Jagtial), Danam Nagendra (Khairatabad), Kadiyan Srihari (Station Ghanpur), and Tellan Venkat Rao (Bhadrachalam).

However, in a significant development, Krishna Mohan Reddy has now returned to the BRS fold. He met with BRS working president KTR and other party leaders on the assembly premises. Sources suggest that Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy was unhappy in the Congress party and had requested KTR to allow him to rejoin BRS.

KTR accepted Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy’s proposal, welcoming him back into the party. BRS leaders are now hopeful that other former party members who recently joined Congress might follow suit and return to the BRS in the near future.

-Sanyogita

