Fahadh Faasil had Ego Clashes with the team of Pushpa 2: The Rule

Fahadh Faasil is one of the finest actors of Indian cinema and he has several films lined up. The actor is playing the lead antagonist in Pushpa 2: The Rule and the film’s release is pushed from August to December. It is heard that Fahadh Faasil is one of the reasons for the postponement of the film. Fahadh Faasil makes his entry during the pre-climax of Pushpa: The Rise and he has a full-length role in Pushpa 2: The Rule. The actor allocated dates for the film in January and February. But Sukumar had changed his plans and the dates of Fahadh Faasil were wasted completely. He is disappointed with the move of Sukumar.

Fahadh Faasil signing back-to-back films, he could not allocate dates for Pushpa 2. Despite several attempts, Fahadh Faasil did not allocate dates and pushed the schedules. He is one of the major reasons for the delay in the shoot. Even during an interview, Fahadh Faasil said that Pushpa: The Rise did not help him as an actor. The actor remained unavailable for the team of Pushpa because of the ego clashes and he allocated the dates for the film recently. The makers are expected to lose over Rs 40 crores due to the delay in the release of the film. Pushpa 2: The Rule has Allu Arjun and Rashmika in the lead roles. The film is announced for December 6th release.