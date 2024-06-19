Pic Talk: Hottest Triptii Dimri in a Bikini

Triptii Dimri became a sensation after the release of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. The actress went on a signing spree and she is charging big remuneration for all her upcoming projects. Triptii Dimri is currently holidaying in Italy and the actress slipped into a two-piece bikini. Triptii Dimri looked super hot and stunning in a black bikini. The pictures that the actress posted on her official Instagram page are going viral all over. Showing off her toned body, the actress posted a bunch of clicks from her vacation in Sorrento, Italy. Triptii Dimri is currently busy with four Bollywood projects.