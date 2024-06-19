Shocking: Darshan’s Manager commits Suicide

Controversial Kannada actor Darshan has been involved in a murder case of his fan recently and he is currently under the police custody. The actor’s manager in a shocking incident committed suicide in his farmhouse yesterday and this news created a sensation. Sridhar, the manager of Darshan committed suicide in the farmhouse of the actor. Sridhar has left a suicide note and he posted a video before he killed himself. Sridhar urged the cops and others not to involve his family into the ongoing investigation of Darshan. The cops are currently investigating the matter. He cited loneliness as the reason for his suicide.

Mallikarjun, the former manager of Darshan who worked with the actor for the past few years went missing in 2016. Mallikarjun soon ventured into distribution and film production. With a lot of debts all over, Mallikarjun has committed suicide. Tamil actor Arjun Sarja has lent Rs 1 crore for Mallikarjun and the actor approached the court. Mallikarjun was absconding and even the cops could not trace his whereabouts. Darshan along with his close aides killed Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor for sending derogatory messages to actress Pavithra Gowda. The investigation is currently going on.