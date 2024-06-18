Varun Tej all set to resume Matka

It has been a long time since Mega hero Varun Tej scored a hit. His theatrical market is in real trouble and he has been demanding big remuneration despite back-to-back failures. His next film Matka is a periodic action drama that is planned on a big-budget that is above his market. After Operation Valentine ended up as a dud, the team of Matka kept the film on hold. Hi Nanna producers Vijayendar Reddy and CV Mohan are the producers of Matka and they are producing the film on Vyra Entertainments banner. After Operation Valentine ended up as a flop, CV Mohan decided to walk out from the project. Soon, Ram Talluri’s SRT Entertainments joined the team and negotiated on the budgets.

Now, Ram Talluri too walked out from the film. It is Vijayendar Reddy who will produce the film on Vyra Entertainments banner. After having some budget cuts and slash in the remunerations, the shoot of Matka resumes tomorrow in the outskirts of Hyderabad. Two long schedules of the film are planned and the entire shoot of Matka is planned to be completed before the mid of September. Karuna Kumar is the director and Meenakshi Chaudhary is the heroine. Varun Tej will be seen in three different shades in Matka.