Shreya Ghoshal Killing Poses In Black
sonam kapoor and anand ahuja Diwali Clicks
Hebha Patel Dhoom Dhaam Movie Interview
Sree Leela Elegant look In Saree
Priyanka Mohan Cool Coffee Day
Nithya Menen Simple And Cool Look
Shanaya Kapoor’s Birthday dress
Rakul Preet Glares In Red Saree
Prakriti Kakar’s Diwali Vibe
Vedhika For Fear promotions
Narne Nithin engagement with shivani
Kavya Thapar’s Diwali Look
Alaya F’s Diwali Makeover
Suhana Khan’s Diwali Vibe
Karishma Tanna Glows in Pink
Divija Gambhir’s Diwali Look
Vaishnavi Andhale’s Diwali Photoshoot
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Lucky Baskhar Success Meet
Garlic For Skin Care
Rakul Preet Singh Shimmer Look
Home > Movie News

God’s Own Country Is Crying With Landslides

Published on July 31, 2024 by ratnasri

God’s Own Country Is Crying With Landslides

On Tuesday in the early hours, Wayanad district was hit by a massive landslide, leaving 120 people injured and many trapped. Heavy rains battered God’s Own Country, Kerala. Rescue operations are ongoing, and according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the rains are expected to continue until August 1st.

At the request of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Navy has started rescue operations in Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha towns, which are badly affected. Chooralmala is the worst hit, where nearly 120 people have been injured and are receiving treatment. 250 members, including Civil Defence, NDRF, and local emergency teams, are working on rescue operations in Kerala landslide areas.

On Tuesday, five ministers were on duty to oversee the incident. According to reports, the first slide occurred at 2 AM, followed by another at 4:10 AM, which divided the region into two.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 Lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Kerala Chief Minister has declared state-wide mourning on July 30th and 31st.

NDRF teams warn that a landslide is also expected in Kozhikode. They are doing their best to carry out rescue operations.

IMD has issued a red alert in eight districts of Kerala: Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod. An orange alert has been issued for the Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Ernakulam districts.

