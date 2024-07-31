x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Shreya Ghoshal Killing Poses In Black
Shreya Ghoshal Killing Poses In Black
sonam kapoor and anand ahuja Diwali Clicks
sonam kapoor and anand ahuja Diwali Clicks
Hebha Patel Dhoom Dhaam Movie Interview
Hebha Patel Dhoom Dhaam Movie Interview
Sree Leela Elegant look In Saree
Sree Leela Elegant look In Saree
Priyanka Mohan Cool Coffee Day
Priyanka Mohan Cool Coffee Day
Nithya Menen Simple And Cool Look
Nithya Menen Simple And Cool Look
Shanaya Kapoor’s Birthday dress
Shanaya Kapoor’s Birthday dress
Rakul Preet Glares In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Glares In Red Saree
Prakriti Kakar’s Diwali Vibe
Prakriti Kakar’s Diwali Vibe
Vedhika For Fear promotions
Vedhika For Fear promotions
Narne Nithin engagement with shivani
Narne Nithin engagement with shivani
Kavya Thapar’s Diwali Look
Kavya Thapar’s Diwali Look
Alaya F’s Diwali Makeover
Alaya F’s Diwali Makeover
Suhana Khan’s Diwali Vibe
Suhana Khan’s Diwali Vibe
Karishma Tanna Glows in Pink
Karishma Tanna Glows in Pink
Divija Gambhir’s Diwali Look
Divija Gambhir’s Diwali Look
Vaishnavi Andhale’s Diwali Photoshoot
Vaishnavi Andhale’s Diwali Photoshoot
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Lucky Baskhar Success Meet
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Lucky Baskhar Success Meet
Garlic For Skin Care
Garlic For Skin Care
Rakul Preet Singh Shimmer Look
Rakul Preet Singh Shimmer Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

An Interesting project on Cards for NTR

Published on July 31, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Powerful title for Anushka’s next film – Ghaati
image
2024: First U.S. Election Since 1976 Without Biden, Bush, or Clinton Family Candidates
image
Pawan Kalyan’s Remarks on Home Minister Anitha: Reasons and Consequences
image
Amaravati to be Ready in 3 Years : AP Minister Narayana
image
KA: Kiran Abbavaram triumphed through relentless promotional efforts

An Interesting project on Cards for NTR

Young Tiger NTR is completely focused on Devara and the first installment of the project hits the screens on September 27th. NTR has been holding talks with Hi Nanna director Shouryuv for a film and NTR gave his formal nod for the plot narrated by the youngster. As per the ongoing speculation, the film is said to be a high voltage actioner and it will be made in two parts. The first part of the film rolls in the first half of 2026 by the time NTR completes all his current projects. The film also will have its release in 2028 as per the update. Shouryuv is currently working on the final script of the film.

Wyra Entertainments, the producers of Hi Nanna will bankroll this prestigious project and an official announcement will be made soon. NTR also received an advance of Rs 9 crores from the producers recently. Apart from Devara, NTR also has War 2 along with Hrithik Roshan and the film is slated for August 2025 release. After these, NTR will dedicate a year to Prashanth Neel for a high voltage action drama. The shooting formalities will start this year and Mythri Movie Makers, NTR Arts will produce this pan-Indian project.

Next Eleven Films releasing this Weekend Previous God’s Own Country Is Crying With Landslides
else

TRENDING

image
Powerful title for Anushka’s next film – Ghaati
image
KA: Kiran Abbavaram triumphed through relentless promotional efforts
image
Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ Bhairavam

Latest

image
Powerful title for Anushka’s next film – Ghaati
image
2024: First U.S. Election Since 1976 Without Biden, Bush, or Clinton Family Candidates
image
Pawan Kalyan’s Remarks on Home Minister Anitha: Reasons and Consequences
image
Amaravati to be Ready in 3 Years : AP Minister Narayana
image
KA: Kiran Abbavaram triumphed through relentless promotional efforts

Most Read

image
2024: First U.S. Election Since 1976 Without Biden, Bush, or Clinton Family Candidates
image
Pawan Kalyan’s Remarks on Home Minister Anitha: Reasons and Consequences
image
Amaravati to be Ready in 3 Years : AP Minister Narayana

Related Articles

Shreya Ghoshal Killing Poses In Black sonam kapoor and anand ahuja Diwali Clicks Hebha Patel Dhoom Dhaam Movie Interview Sree Leela Elegant look In Saree Priyanka Mohan Cool Coffee Day Nithya Menen Simple And Cool Look Shanaya Kapoor’s Birthday dress Rakul Preet Glares In Red Saree Prakriti Kakar’s Diwali Vibe Vedhika For Fear promotions Narne Nithin engagement with shivani Kavya Thapar’s Diwali Look Alaya F’s Diwali Makeover Suhana Khan’s Diwali Vibe Karishma Tanna Glows in Pink Divija Gambhir’s Diwali Look Vaishnavi Andhale’s Diwali Photoshoot Meenakshi Chaudhary at Lucky Baskhar Success Meet Garlic For Skin Care Rakul Preet Singh Shimmer Look