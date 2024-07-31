An Interesting project on Cards for NTR

Young Tiger NTR is completely focused on Devara and the first installment of the project hits the screens on September 27th. NTR has been holding talks with Hi Nanna director Shouryuv for a film and NTR gave his formal nod for the plot narrated by the youngster. As per the ongoing speculation, the film is said to be a high voltage actioner and it will be made in two parts. The first part of the film rolls in the first half of 2026 by the time NTR completes all his current projects. The film also will have its release in 2028 as per the update. Shouryuv is currently working on the final script of the film.

Wyra Entertainments, the producers of Hi Nanna will bankroll this prestigious project and an official announcement will be made soon. NTR also received an advance of Rs 9 crores from the producers recently. Apart from Devara, NTR also has War 2 along with Hrithik Roshan and the film is slated for August 2025 release. After these, NTR will dedicate a year to Prashanth Neel for a high voltage action drama. The shooting formalities will start this year and Mythri Movie Makers, NTR Arts will produce this pan-Indian project.