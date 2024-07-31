Eleven Films releasing this Weekend

August is a packed month with an interesting set of films releasing. August 2nd has six releases which is huge. Coming to the Telugu films, Allu Sirish is testing his luck with Buddy. He is promoting the film all over and it is produced by KE Gnanavelraja’s Studio Green. Raj Tarun is having his second release in a gap of a week and his next release is Tiragabadara Saami. The film is releasing on Friday. The actor has been away from promotions due to his personal hurdles and he is staying away from the media. Varun Sandesh is also testing his luck with Viraaji and the film releases this Friday. Vijay Bhaskar’s son Sree Kamal is playing the lead role in Usha Parinayam and the film too releases on Friday. Alanati Ramachandrudu, Lorry and Average Student Nani are the other releases on Friday. To avoid clash with the bunch of releases, Ashwin Babu’s Shivam Baje is releasing tomorrow.

Among the dubbed films, Vijay Anthony will test his luck with Toofan. The actor has been falling short of expectations and he is super confident on Toofan. Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor’s next film Ulajh is releasing on Friday in a grand manner. The film will also have a decent release across the Telugu states. Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is also in the Friday race. The film too will occupy decent screens in the multiplexes of the Telugu states. On the whole, eleven films are releasing this weekend.