Nani’s film haunting Dil Raju

Dil Raju happens to be one of the top producers of Telugu cinema. He is also called as a man with Midas Touch but his recent films failed to make the magic. Dil Raju was also the first choice as a distributor but the latest happenings say that he is lost in the game. Mythri Movie Makers emerged as the major player and is the first consideration for the producers in the Nizam region now. Dil Raju is producing Ram Charan’s Game Changer and the Shankar directorial is delayed by years. Dil Raju invested big on the film and this left his production house in a huge financial crisis. The film’s release will bring him out from the financial crisis.

Dil Raju acquired the Telugu theatrical rights of Nani’s upcoming movie Saripodhaa Sanivaaram for a fancy price. But the distributors are not ready to pay huge amounts on a non-refundable basis. Dil Raju will have to take a risk on Saripodhaa Sanivaaram produced by DVV Danayya. The film is carrying good expectations and it is expected to open on a strong note. But the risk falls completely on Dil Raju. He is committed to the film from a long time and he has to take the risk and go ahead as he is left with fewer options in distribution. At the same time, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is a stress for the successful producer at this point of time. Dil Raju is currently producing Venkatesh – Anil Ravipudi’s film, Nithiin – Sriram Venu’s Thammudu and other projects.