x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Shreya Ghoshal Killing Poses In Black
Shreya Ghoshal Killing Poses In Black
sonam kapoor and anand ahuja Diwali Clicks
sonam kapoor and anand ahuja Diwali Clicks
Hebha Patel Dhoom Dhaam Movie Interview
Hebha Patel Dhoom Dhaam Movie Interview
Sree Leela Elegant look In Saree
Sree Leela Elegant look In Saree
Priyanka Mohan Cool Coffee Day
Priyanka Mohan Cool Coffee Day
Nithya Menen Simple And Cool Look
Nithya Menen Simple And Cool Look
Shanaya Kapoor’s Birthday dress
Shanaya Kapoor’s Birthday dress
Rakul Preet Glares In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Glares In Red Saree
Prakriti Kakar’s Diwali Vibe
Prakriti Kakar’s Diwali Vibe
Vedhika For Fear promotions
Vedhika For Fear promotions
Narne Nithin engagement with shivani
Narne Nithin engagement with shivani
Kavya Thapar’s Diwali Look
Kavya Thapar’s Diwali Look
Alaya F’s Diwali Makeover
Alaya F’s Diwali Makeover
Suhana Khan’s Diwali Vibe
Suhana Khan’s Diwali Vibe
Karishma Tanna Glows in Pink
Karishma Tanna Glows in Pink
Divija Gambhir’s Diwali Look
Divija Gambhir’s Diwali Look
Vaishnavi Andhale’s Diwali Photoshoot
Vaishnavi Andhale’s Diwali Photoshoot
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Lucky Baskhar Success Meet
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Lucky Baskhar Success Meet
Garlic For Skin Care
Garlic For Skin Care
Rakul Preet Singh Shimmer Look
Rakul Preet Singh Shimmer Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Nani’s film haunting Dil Raju

Published on July 31, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Powerful title for Anushka’s next film – Ghaati
image
2024: First U.S. Election Since 1976 Without Biden, Bush, or Clinton Family Candidates
image
Pawan Kalyan’s Remarks on Home Minister Anitha: Reasons and Consequences
image
Amaravati to be Ready in 3 Years : AP Minister Narayana
image
KA: Kiran Abbavaram triumphed through relentless promotional efforts

Nani’s film haunting Dil Raju

Dil Raju happens to be one of the top producers of Telugu cinema. He is also called as a man with Midas Touch but his recent films failed to make the magic. Dil Raju was also the first choice as a distributor but the latest happenings say that he is lost in the game. Mythri Movie Makers emerged as the major player and is the first consideration for the producers in the Nizam region now. Dil Raju is producing Ram Charan’s Game Changer and the Shankar directorial is delayed by years. Dil Raju invested big on the film and this left his production house in a huge financial crisis. The film’s release will bring him out from the financial crisis.

Read Also: Dil Raju bags Nani’s Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

Dil Raju acquired the Telugu theatrical rights of Nani’s upcoming movie Saripodhaa Sanivaaram for a fancy price. But the distributors are not ready to pay huge amounts on a non-refundable basis. Dil Raju will have to take a risk on Saripodhaa Sanivaaram produced by DVV Danayya. The film is carrying good expectations and it is expected to open on a strong note. But the risk falls completely on Dil Raju. He is committed to the film from a long time and he has to take the risk and go ahead as he is left with fewer options in distribution. At the same time, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is a stress for the successful producer at this point of time. Dil Raju is currently producing Venkatesh – Anil Ravipudi’s film, Nithiin – Sriram Venu’s Thammudu and other projects.

Next Controversy Brews as BJP Seeks UP-Style ‘Love Jihad’ Bill in Telangana Previous Eleven Films releasing this Weekend
else

TRENDING

image
Powerful title for Anushka’s next film – Ghaati
image
KA: Kiran Abbavaram triumphed through relentless promotional efforts
image
Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ Bhairavam

Latest

image
Powerful title for Anushka’s next film – Ghaati
image
2024: First U.S. Election Since 1976 Without Biden, Bush, or Clinton Family Candidates
image
Pawan Kalyan’s Remarks on Home Minister Anitha: Reasons and Consequences
image
Amaravati to be Ready in 3 Years : AP Minister Narayana
image
KA: Kiran Abbavaram triumphed through relentless promotional efforts

Most Read

image
2024: First U.S. Election Since 1976 Without Biden, Bush, or Clinton Family Candidates
image
Pawan Kalyan’s Remarks on Home Minister Anitha: Reasons and Consequences
image
Amaravati to be Ready in 3 Years : AP Minister Narayana

Related Articles

Shreya Ghoshal Killing Poses In Black sonam kapoor and anand ahuja Diwali Clicks Hebha Patel Dhoom Dhaam Movie Interview Sree Leela Elegant look In Saree Priyanka Mohan Cool Coffee Day Nithya Menen Simple And Cool Look Shanaya Kapoor’s Birthday dress Rakul Preet Glares In Red Saree Prakriti Kakar’s Diwali Vibe Vedhika For Fear promotions Narne Nithin engagement with shivani Kavya Thapar’s Diwali Look Alaya F’s Diwali Makeover Suhana Khan’s Diwali Vibe Karishma Tanna Glows in Pink Divija Gambhir’s Diwali Look Vaishnavi Andhale’s Diwali Photoshoot Meenakshi Chaudhary at Lucky Baskhar Success Meet Garlic For Skin Care Rakul Preet Singh Shimmer Look