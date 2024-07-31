x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Eesha Rebba Shines In Yellow Saree
Eesha Rebba Shines In Yellow Saree
Bael Juice Health Benefits
Bael Juice Health Benefits
Ketika Sharma Hot Warrior Look
Ketika Sharma Hot Warrior Look
Vedhika Hot Curves
Vedhika Hot Curves
Shraddha Das Beautiful Look In Orange
Shraddha Das Beautiful Look In Orange
Samantha And Varun Dhawan’s Citadel Promotions
Samantha And Varun Dhawan’s Citadel Promotions
Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits
Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits
Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe
Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe
Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump
Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump
Shruti Chauhan’s Shimmery Style
Shruti Chauhan’s Shimmery Style
Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look
Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look
Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look
Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot
Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White
Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses
Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses
Raashii Khanna Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Raashii Khanna Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Guntagalagara Aaku/ False daisy Benefits
Guntagalagara Aaku/ False daisy Benefits
Tejasswi Prakash’s Brightening Pics
Tejasswi Prakash’s Brightening Pics
Krishna Shroff Projects Her Curves
Krishna Shroff Projects Her Curves
Alanna Panday slays as angel
Alanna Panday slays as angel
View all stories
Home > Politics

Controversy Brews as BJP Seeks UP-Style ‘Love Jihad’ Bill in Telangana

Published on July 31, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Bigg Boss Telugu: Gangavva Reveals Truth
image
Three renowned music composers working for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life Teaser is Wow
image
Ghaati First Look: Anushka’s Ruthless Avatar
image
Latest updates of Ram Charan and Buchi Babu Film

Controversy Brews as BJP Seeks UP-Style ‘Love Jihad’ Bill in Telangana

BJP spokesperson NV Subhash has urged the Telangana government to pass a ‘Love Jihad’ bill similar to the one in Uttar Pradesh, citing concerns over illegal immigration in the state.

Subhash claimed that illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi influx into Telangana, particularly Hyderabad, has significantly altered the region’s demography. The BJP alleges that these illegal immigrants are trapping women in what they term as ‘Love Jihad’.

The BJP spokesperson further alleged that these immigrants are targeting innocent Hindu Tribal, SC, and ST women. He claimed their agenda is to “destroy Hinduism in families” and impose ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’, which he says is being taught in illegally funded madrasas in Uttar Pradesh’s border regions. To safeguard the future of girls in Telangana, Subhash demanded a bill similar to UP’s.

Also Read : Arrest those who gave call for genocide of Muslims, demands Owaisi

In 2024, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath introduced an amendment to the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill 2021. The amendment increases the maximum punishment for forced conversion from 10 years to life imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 50,000.

While the BJP sees this as a necessary step, opposition parties have criticized the bill as a divisive move aimed at creating animosity between communities.

The effectiveness of such laws remain topics of heated debate among political circles and civil society.

-Sanyogita

Next Pulivendula MLA Jagan Seeks LoP Status: High Court Issued Notices Previous Nani’s film haunting Dil Raju
else

TRENDING

image
Three renowned music composers working for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life Teaser is Wow
image
Ghaati First Look: Anushka’s Ruthless Avatar

Latest

image
Bigg Boss Telugu: Gangavva Reveals Truth
image
Three renowned music composers working for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life Teaser is Wow
image
Ghaati First Look: Anushka’s Ruthless Avatar
image
Latest updates of Ram Charan and Buchi Babu Film

Most Read

image
Manda Krishna Faces Severe Backlash for Intervening in Pawan – Anitha Dispute
image
Excessive Kindness Can Be a Weakness
image
Donald Trump Wins 2024 US Presidential Election

Related Articles

Eesha Rebba Shines In Yellow Saree Bael Juice Health Benefits Ketika Sharma Hot Warrior Look Vedhika Hot Curves Shraddha Das Beautiful Look In Orange Samantha And Varun Dhawan’s Citadel Promotions Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump Shruti Chauhan’s Shimmery Style Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses Raashii Khanna Gorgeous In Pink Saree Guntagalagara Aaku/ False daisy Benefits Tejasswi Prakash’s Brightening Pics Krishna Shroff Projects Her Curves Alanna Panday slays as angel