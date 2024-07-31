Controversy Brews as BJP Seeks UP-Style ‘Love Jihad’ Bill in Telangana

BJP spokesperson NV Subhash has urged the Telangana government to pass a ‘Love Jihad’ bill similar to the one in Uttar Pradesh, citing concerns over illegal immigration in the state.

Subhash claimed that illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi influx into Telangana, particularly Hyderabad, has significantly altered the region’s demography. The BJP alleges that these illegal immigrants are trapping women in what they term as ‘Love Jihad’.

The BJP spokesperson further alleged that these immigrants are targeting innocent Hindu Tribal, SC, and ST women. He claimed their agenda is to “destroy Hinduism in families” and impose ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’, which he says is being taught in illegally funded madrasas in Uttar Pradesh’s border regions. To safeguard the future of girls in Telangana, Subhash demanded a bill similar to UP’s.

In 2024, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath introduced an amendment to the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill 2021. The amendment increases the maximum punishment for forced conversion from 10 years to life imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 50,000.

While the BJP sees this as a necessary step, opposition parties have criticized the bill as a divisive move aimed at creating animosity between communities.

The effectiveness of such laws remain topics of heated debate among political circles and civil society.

-Sanyogita