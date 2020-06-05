Chiranjeevi pushes Acharya to August

Megastar Chiranjeevi initiated the discussions to resume the shoots of Telugu films. He even met Telangana Chief Minister KCR and got a positive reply. Soon things changed after Balakrishna’s comments. There were mixed reactions after Balakrishna made comments that he wasn’t invited for the meetings. Chiranjeevi was badly hurt with these happenings and decided to stay away from the meetings for now. He also pushed the shoot of his next film Acharya to August.

Acharya was planned to start shooting from June 15th but Chiranjeevi asked Koratala to plan the schedules in August. The Telangana government is yet to issue the permissions for film shoots. Some of the filmmakers are planning the shoots and are waiting for the permissions to be granted. Chiranjeevi is in plans to meet AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy soon.