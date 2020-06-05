Manchu Lakshmi’s Lockdown Motivations

Manchu Lakshmi is not sitting idle during the lockdown. She started a show- ‘Locked Up With Lakshmi Manchu’ to interact with popular people from various fields online including film and politics. Rana, RGV, Rakul Preet Singh, G. Kishan Reddy, Shashi Tharoor and Pullela Gopichand are the few among them.

The show is not just meant to provide entertainment, but also to inspire people who are depressed due to extended lockdown which hugely affected them personally and professionally.

On the other hand, Manchu Lakshmi is also doing charity works to help the needy.